Stephen Decatur Wins District VIII Golf Championship

Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team last week captured the District VIII championship in Cambridge. The team shot a combined 388 to finish lowest in the field. Pictured from left are Johnny Malinowski, Sam Boger, Kole Kohut, Evan Oglesby, Clay McCabe and Coach Dan Stearman.

Submitted photo