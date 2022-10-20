The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Executive Committee Board members recently presented the foundation’s annual grantmaking of $7.1 million. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has announced a total of $7.1 million in charitable grants for the 2022 fiscal year.

The foundation made 1,674 grants supporting various community needs across the Lower Eastern Shore. The foundation also awarded more than 400 scholarships to local students totaling $439,000.

“Every grant the foundation makes is an important piece in building a stronger community,” said Community Foundation President Erica Joseph. “Our impact grows each year thanks to the generous support of our donors, allowing us to be a leading resource for our community.”

The Community Foundation will celebrate annual grant making achievements at the 2022 Annual Meeting which will be held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center on Nov. 4. The foundation will report on its philanthropic activities during the past year and announce winners of the 2022 Community Foundation awards as well as highlight ongoing initiatives that serve the Lower Shore.