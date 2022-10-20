PreK-4 Class Learns About Apples and the Five Senses

Students BKathy Huyett and Sally-Ann Messick’s PreK-4 class has been learning about apples and the five senses. As a culminating activity, the students made apple turnovers from scratch. The children used their sense of smell to smell the apple filling; their sense of touch to press the dough to form the turnover; and after baking their treats in the cafeteria bakery, they used their sense of taste.