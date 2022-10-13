Buxy’s Salty Dog
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 15: TBA
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Oceanfront
Castle In The Sand
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Oct. 14:
Zion Reggae
Saturday, Oct. 15:
Shortcut Sunny,
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Sunday, Oct. 16:
Chris Diller Duo,
Monkee Paw
Thursday, Oct. 20:
The Chest Pains
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 15:
One Night Stand
Cork Bar
Saturday, Oct. 15: TBA
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 14:
Darren O’Neill
Wednesday, Oct. 19:
Shortcut Sunny
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 14:
Dust N Bones
Saturday, Oct. 15:
Drew Cooke
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 14:
DJ RobCee,
No Go Romeo
Saturday, Oct. 15:
DJ Hook,
Fizz,
Downhill Uprise
Thursday, Oct. 20:
Bryan Clark
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Saturday, Oct. 15:
Wack
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd.,
West O.C.
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Oct. 15:
The Dunehounds, DJ Rutger
Sunday, Oct. 16:
Opposite Directions
Thursdays: DJ Billy T
OC Eateries
443-252-3700
12849 Ocean Gateway,
Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Oct. 14:
Reagan Kent
Saturday, Oct. 15:
Gary Hammer
Wednesdays:
Trivia w/ Kennedy
Thursday, Oct. 20:
DJ Karaoke w/ Kennedy
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beats By Deogee
Saturday, Oct. 15:
Phantom Limbs
Sundays:
Beats By Deogee
Mondays:
Karaoke with Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose Saloon
Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.
On The Boardwalk
410-289-6953
Friday & Saturday,
Oct. 14 & 15:
Tonight’s Crush
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 147:
DJ Bobby O,
DJ Tuff,
The Way Outs,
Crash the Party,
The Malones
Saturday, Oct. 15:
DJ Tuff,
DJ Cruz,
High Five Swan Dive Trio,
The Malones,
Stealing Savanah
Thursday, Oct. 20:
DJ Connair,
Opposite Directions