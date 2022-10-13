Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 15: TBA

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Oceanfront

Castle In The Sand

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Oct. 14:

Zion Reggae

Saturday, Oct. 15:

Shortcut Sunny,

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama

Sunday, Oct. 16:

Chris Diller Duo,

Monkee Paw

Thursday, Oct. 20:

The Chest Pains

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 15:

One Night Stand

Cork Bar

Saturday, Oct. 15: TBA

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Oct. 14:

Darren O’Neill

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Shortcut Sunny

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.,

Downtown O.C.

Friday, Oct. 14:

Dust N Bones

Saturday, Oct. 15:

Drew Cooke

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Oct. 14:

DJ RobCee,

No Go Romeo

Saturday, Oct. 15:

DJ Hook,

Fizz,

Downhill Uprise

Thursday, Oct. 20:

Bryan Clark

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Saturday, Oct. 15:

Wack

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd.,

West O.C.

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, Oct. 15:

The Dunehounds, DJ Rutger

Sunday, Oct. 16:

Opposite Directions

Thursdays: DJ Billy T

OC Eateries

443-252-3700

12849 Ocean Gateway,

Rte. 50, West OC

Friday, Oct. 14:

Reagan Kent

Saturday, Oct. 15:

Gary Hammer

Wednesdays:

Trivia w/ Kennedy

Thursday, Oct. 20:

DJ Karaoke w/ Kennedy

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays:

Beats By Deogee

Saturday, Oct. 15:

Phantom Limbs

Sundays:

Beats By Deogee

Mondays:

Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Deogee

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday & Saturday,

Oct. 14 & 15:

Tonight’s Crush

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 147:

DJ Bobby O,

DJ Tuff,

The Way Outs,

Crash the Party,

The Malones

Saturday, Oct. 15:

DJ Tuff,

DJ Cruz,

High Five Swan Dive Trio,

The Malones,

Stealing Savanah

Thursday, Oct. 20:

DJ Connair,

Opposite Directions