Pictured, from left, during a recently planning meeting are Brad Hoffman, who helps with organizing the annual event; Brian Morrison of the Believe in Tomorrow Foundation; Bob Broderick of the First State Marines; Ssgt Norge Bermudez. Below, Esther and Jerry Lupton patriotically pedaled for a cause last year. Submitted Photos

OCEAN CITY – The First State Marines will be offering the 3rd Annual Semper Fi Bike, Run & Walk event this Sunday.

The event offers a casual Boardwalk bike ride opportunity to run or walk the iconic Ocean City Boardwalk. Pet friendly, bring your dog, all are welcome.

This is a charity fund raising event with organizers hoping to direct a significant amount of funds to the Believe in Tomorrow Foundation to support the charity’s mission to help critically ill children with cancer and their families by providing a beach getaway to cope with stressful times during their treatments.

This event also helps First State Marines continue to support the “Semper Fi & America’s Fund” and the goal to help combat wounded and critically ill veterans and their families through as well.

Mayor Rick Meehan will kick of the parade of participants. Attendees can run or walk or ride your bike. Registration starts at the Inlet parking lot at 8:30 a.m. with a staggered start for each component starting at 10 a.m. with registration open until noon.

Onsite registration includes an event T-shirt. Registration prices are $28, adult riders; $15, kids under 13; and $80, a family of four.