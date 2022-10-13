OC/Berlin Optimist Club Donated to Art League of OC

aCharlie Dorman of the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club presented Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, with a $8,250 donation to support a free performance of Artrageous for the schoolchildren of Worcester County. This donation will allow the schools to bus their students to the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Oct. 24 to see an inspiring performance of song, dance, and art creation.