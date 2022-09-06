OCEAN CITY — Two suspects have been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder following an investigation into a strong-armed robbery in July during which a shot was fired at an uptown residence.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on July 26, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence at 144th Street for a reported possible shooting. Upon arrival, OCPD officers located the victim, who was suffering from a head injury, but not a gunshot wound as was originally reported by the 911 caller. The victim was treated at the scene by Ocean City EMS and refused further medical treatment.

During the initial investigation, the victim told officers he had invited the suspects to his residence. Once the suspects were inside the residence, one of them displayed a revolver and demanded the victim’s personal property, according to police reports.

An altercation ensued, during which one of the suspects struck the victim in the head with the revolver, according to police reports. During the struggle, a gunshot was reportedly fired inside the residence. The suspects stole some of the victim’s personal property before leaving the residence, according to police reports. Through the investigation, OCPD detectives were able to identify the suspects as Nasir Waters, 19, of Bishopville, and a 15-year-old juvenile from Selbyville, Del. Arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects, in addition to a search and seizure warrant.

Last Friday, the search and seizure warrant was executed at Waters’ Bishopville residence. During the search, detectives located a handgun matching the description of the weapon used during the robbery, along with various narcotics and packaging materials.

Waters was located at the residence and was taken into custody without incident. The Delaware State Police Governor’s Task Force located the juvenile suspect at his residence in Selbyville and took him into custody without incident.

Through the coordinated efforts of the OCPD, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations, the Criminal Enforcement Team and the STAR Team, with support from the Delaware State Police, both suspects wanted in connection with the July 26 incident in uptown Ocean City have been arrested and charged.

Waters has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder, armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, various handgun charges and theft. He was seen by a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held without bond.

The juvenile has been waived to adult status and has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, various handgun charges and theft. The juvenile was also seen by a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held without bond.