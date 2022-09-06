Ocean City Berlin Rotary Club member Cliff Berg, left, was recently installed as district governor by Bill Ferguson, past district governor. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – A local group committed to supporting worthwhile causes throughout the world is looking for new members.

The Ocean City Berlin Rotary Club is seeking to expand its work in the community.

With a district governor hailing from the club for the first time and a new meeting location, club members are hoping to generate more interest in the organization and its work in the community.

“Being a smaller club, we take on a lot of local projects,” said Margaret Mudron, club president.

The Ocean City Berlin Rotary Club, part of the Rotary district that includes 38 clubs from Wilmington to the Pocomoke City, was created nearly 70 years ago. Rotary, an international organization, is dedicated to taking on projects that create lasting change across the world.

Locally, the Ocean City Berlin Rotary Club has taken on countless causes. They’ve raised money to purchase beach wheelchairs and shipped books to countries in need. They’ve purchased technology for schools, helped support food pantries during the pandemic and made sure a local police dog got a bulletproof vest.

While the Ocean City Berlin Rotary Club has been in existence for 68 years, this is the first time one of the club’s members has been selected a district governor. The club’s Cliff Berg began his term as district governor July 1. Since then, he’s been meeting with area clubs, planning training events and organizing a district conference.

The Ocean Pines resident initially joined Rotary more than 50 years ago because his employer asked him to do it. In the decades since, he’s come to love the organization as he’s watched it grow and improve.

“Rotary isn’t the stodgy old club it used to be,” he said.

In recent years, the club has become more flexible with its membership requirements in an effort to ensure the organization continues to attract people. They want to remove barriers that might have been keeping citizens from joining.

“We’re trying to be more welcoming,” Berg said. “That’s helped a lot.”

The Ocean City Berlin Rotary Club, which has just moved its meeting location to Berlin, is currently accepting new members. Berg noted that being involved in the club created networking opportunities and fellowship as well as the chance to be involved in community service.

“I like to think the younger generation is interested in community service and volunteering but on their own terms,” he said. “This gives them an opportunity to do that. “

For more information on the Ocean City Berlin Rotary Club, email ocberlinrotary@gmail.com.