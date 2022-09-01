BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases from universities recognizing the achievements of local students.

The following students completed their program requirements to graduate with a certificate (CT), associate of applied science (AAS), associate of arts in teaching (AAT), associate of science (AS) or associate of arts (AA) degree from Wor-Wic Community College this past fall and spring.

Berlin: Terri Adkins, AAT, Education; Jurgita Blake, AS, Nursing; Gabriel L. Bradley, AA, General Studies; Nicholas Burak, AAS, Physical Therapist Assistant; Gavin Bussard, CT, Criminal Justice; Dinongu Chilengi, AAS, Business; Zachary Thomas Conway, AA, General Studies; Christopher David Cooke, AAS, Physical Therapist Assistant; Gionna M. DePasquale, CT, Nursing; Robert Marshall Dixon, CT, Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Management; Hannah Rose FauntLeRoy, AS, Nursing; Allison P. Hunter, AA, Business; Allison Marie Johnston, AA, General Studies; Amanda Kimball, AA, General Studies; Sophia Victoria Kokkinos, AAT, Education; Christine M. Komlos, CT, Nursing; Michele L. Lewis, AAS, Business; Albert M. Linamen, CT, Criminal Justice; Conor Samuel Perry, AA, Business; Brianna Romersa, AAT, Education; Michael O. Sidell, AA, Business; Alivia Frances Spagnola, AS, Nursing; Thomas R. Stoltzfus, CT, Criminal Justice; Madison L. Thumma, AAS, Radiologic Technology; and Michael T. Todd, AAS, Education.

Bishopville: Jamie L. Walsh, AS, Nursing.

Girdletree: Victoria N. Makuchal, AA, General Studies.

Newark: Lauren E. Lewis, AS, Nursing; and Mohammad Humayun Nawaz, AAS, Criminal Justice.

Ocean City: Jillian B. Alascio, AS, Nursing; Joya Canfield, AS, Nursing; Shelby Lynne Evans, AA, General Studies; Jayna L. Griffith, AA, General Studies; Rachel L. Hreshko, AA, General Studies; Nolan W. Kilchenstein, CT, Criminal Justice; Devon R. Kramer, AAS, Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Management; Jessica S. Lavelle, AAS, Physical Therapist Assistant; Miranda A. Luby, CT, Nursing; Kevin A. Murillo, CT, Criminal Justice; Matthew J. Porada, CT, Criminal Justice; Jenna L. Radford, AS, Nursing; Samuel Edward Rakowski, AA, Business; Brenda Bernice Smith, CT, Nursing; Daniel Frank Stepcic, AA, General Studies; and Hailey Alexandra Turk, AA, General Studies.

Pocomoke City: Patrick L. Giordano, AA, General Studies; Gary E. Hillard, AA, Computer Studies; Kiera Jubilee, AA, Business; Latashia Antonett Kellam, CT, Criminal Justice; Kacy D. Lynch, AAS, Office Technology, CT, Business; Logan J. Marsh, AA, General Studies; Stacey M. Morton, CT, Criminal Justice; and Toi Stewart, CT, Nursing.

Snow Hill: Connor Bauer, CT, Criminal Justice; Miranda Desiree Carter, AAS, Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Management; Amber E. Dale, CT, Criminal Justice; Teasia P. Duncan, CT, Criminal Justice; Kristen Nicole Elzey, AAS, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Drew Elizabeth Harper, AS, Nursing; Eric Hunter, AA, Business; Yasmine R. Jenkins, AAS, Criminal Justice; Nikolas B. Johnson, AA, General Studies; Tiffany R. Mills, AAS, Chemical Dependency Counseling; Kayla Nicole Purnell, AAS, Criminal Justice; and Samantha L. P. Stewart, CT, Education.

Stockton: Skyler Lee Atkinson, AA, General Studies; Christina Burkhead, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Rachael M. Northam, CT, Criminal Justice; and Brock A. Payne, AS, STEM.

Whaleyville: Jane Claire Failla, AS, Nursing.

More than 9,300 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

The local students recognize were Kathleen Arbin, Ocean City; Rachel Dypsky, Ocean City; Jennifer Hardester, Ocean City; Allison Hunter, Berlin; Sibel Lorentz, Ocean City; Steven Pacobit, Ocean City; Sean Price, Ocean City; Matthew Reilly, Ocean City; Josephine Sidleck, Ocean City; Edith Sipos, Ocean City; and Nina Tomaselli, Ocean Pines.