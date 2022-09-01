BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases from universities recognizing the achievements of local students.
- The following students completed their program requirements to graduate with a certificate (CT), associate of applied science (AAS), associate of arts in teaching (AAT), associate of science (AS) or associate of arts (AA) degree from Wor-Wic Community College this past fall and spring.
Berlin: Terri Adkins, AAT, Education; Jurgita Blake, AS, Nursing; Gabriel L. Bradley, AA, General Studies; Nicholas Burak, AAS, Physical Therapist Assistant; Gavin Bussard, CT, Criminal Justice; Dinongu Chilengi, AAS, Business; Zachary Thomas Conway, AA, General Studies; Christopher David Cooke, AAS, Physical Therapist Assistant; Gionna M. DePasquale, CT, Nursing; Robert Marshall Dixon, CT, Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Management; Hannah Rose FauntLeRoy, AS, Nursing; Allison P. Hunter, AA, Business; Allison Marie Johnston, AA, General Studies; Amanda Kimball, AA, General Studies; Sophia Victoria Kokkinos, AAT, Education; Christine M. Komlos, CT, Nursing; Michele L. Lewis, AAS, Business; Albert M. Linamen, CT, Criminal Justice; Conor Samuel Perry, AA, Business; Brianna Romersa, AAT, Education; Michael O. Sidell, AA, Business; Alivia Frances Spagnola, AS, Nursing; Thomas R. Stoltzfus, CT, Criminal Justice; Madison L. Thumma, AAS, Radiologic Technology; and Michael T. Todd, AAS, Education.
Bishopville: Jamie L. Walsh, AS, Nursing.
Girdletree: Victoria N. Makuchal, AA, General Studies.
Newark: Lauren E. Lewis, AS, Nursing; and Mohammad Humayun Nawaz, AAS, Criminal Justice.
Ocean City: Jillian B. Alascio, AS, Nursing; Joya Canfield, AS, Nursing; Shelby Lynne Evans, AA, General Studies; Jayna L. Griffith, AA, General Studies; Rachel L. Hreshko, AA, General Studies; Nolan W. Kilchenstein, CT, Criminal Justice; Devon R. Kramer, AAS, Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Management; Jessica S. Lavelle, AAS, Physical Therapist Assistant; Miranda A. Luby, CT, Nursing; Kevin A. Murillo, CT, Criminal Justice; Matthew J. Porada, CT, Criminal Justice; Jenna L. Radford, AS, Nursing; Samuel Edward Rakowski, AA, Business; Brenda Bernice Smith, CT, Nursing; Daniel Frank Stepcic, AA, General Studies; and Hailey Alexandra Turk, AA, General Studies.
Pocomoke City: Patrick L. Giordano, AA, General Studies; Gary E. Hillard, AA, Computer Studies; Kiera Jubilee, AA, Business; Latashia Antonett Kellam, CT, Criminal Justice; Kacy D. Lynch, AAS, Office Technology, CT, Business; Logan J. Marsh, AA, General Studies; Stacey M. Morton, CT, Criminal Justice; and Toi Stewart, CT, Nursing.
Snow Hill: Connor Bauer, CT, Criminal Justice; Miranda Desiree Carter, AAS, Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Management; Amber E. Dale, CT, Criminal Justice; Teasia P. Duncan, CT, Criminal Justice; Kristen Nicole Elzey, AAS, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Drew Elizabeth Harper, AS, Nursing; Eric Hunter, AA, Business; Yasmine R. Jenkins, AAS, Criminal Justice; Nikolas B. Johnson, AA, General Studies; Tiffany R. Mills, AAS, Chemical Dependency Counseling; Kayla Nicole Purnell, AAS, Criminal Justice; and Samantha L. P. Stewart, CT, Education.
Stockton: Skyler Lee Atkinson, AA, General Studies; Christina Burkhead, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Rachael M. Northam, CT, Criminal Justice; and Brock A. Payne, AS, STEM.
Whaleyville: Jane Claire Failla, AS, Nursing.
- More than 9,300 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
The local students recognize were Kathleen Arbin, Ocean City; Rachel Dypsky, Ocean City; Jennifer Hardester, Ocean City; Allison Hunter, Berlin; Sibel Lorentz, Ocean City; Steven Pacobit, Ocean City; Sean Price, Ocean City; Matthew Reilly, Ocean City; Josephine Sidleck, Ocean City; Edith Sipos, Ocean City; and Nina Tomaselli, Ocean Pines.
- Berlin native Shea Griffin, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, N,J,, has graduated with a BA in MATH3 as of May 2022.
- Bishopville resident Ella Peters, a student in the Hankamer School of Business, was among the more than 4,800 Baylor University students named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester.
- The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22. Among the graduates was Francesca Clubb of Ocean City who received a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics.