Things I Like – September 2, 2022

Hours spent outside in the summer

How older people call that ‘outdoors’

Water park days

ocean city live webcams

That my wife does the back-to-school stuff

Jeep people’s passion

When Mother Nature cooperates for events

A field of sunflowers in full bloom

A Jeep with a bunch of rubber ducks

Crushed ice in a drink

A couch more comfortable than it looks

Eating the vegetables first

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.