Among the golfers who participated in last year’s memorial golf tournament were Connor Braniff, center, with The Carousel Hotel’s Michael and Matt James. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation has announced the 2022 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament to benefit Atlantic General Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 22, rain or shine, at the Ocean City Golf Club.

For local golfers this tournament has become an annual tradition, with last year’s event raising $112,000 to expand health care services and programs for the community through the local hospital. This year’s format will be scramble with all golfers playing nine holes on each course, Newport Bay and Seaside. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Player entry fee includes cart and greens fees, buffet breakfast and grab-and-go lunch, as well as snacks and beverages/cocktails on the course. Deluxe giveaways, tournament awards, and team photograph are also included. Additional excitement includes a variety of on-the-course challenges with fabulous prizes.

Team reservations can be submitted online at www.agh.care/golf and must be received by Sept. 16. Space is limited and earliest entries are accommodated first. Non-golfers can join in the fun by purchasing raffle tickets for the “Big Bucks” raffle drawing that will take place at the conclusion of the tournament. The raffle ticket sales are open to the public and winners need not be present. Raffle tickets can also be purchased online at www.agh.care/golf.

The hospital issues a special thanks to tournament co-chairs Steven Sweigert and Daniel Bunting and The Carousel Group, which has been a Legacy Sponsor for 23 consecutive years as title sponsor.

Other sponsors include:

Eagle Sponsors: AGH Auxiliary; CORE Design Group.

Birdie Sponsors: CFS Financial; Davis, Bowen & Friedel, Inc.; Deeley Insurance Group; Sally H. Dowling, M.D.; M&T Bank; Quest Diagnostics.

Greens Fees & Golf Carts Sponsor: Ryan Homes & NV Homes; The Warfield Family.

Breakfast Sponsors: Anonymous; The Berlin Sconer.

Lunch Sponsors: Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack; Ocean 13.

Reception Sponsors: AGH Medical Staff; Shenanigan’s Irish Pub.

Beverage Sponsors: Coca-Cola Consolidated; Harborside Bar & Grill.

Snack Sponsors: Chick-Fil-A; Pickles Pub.

Hole-In-One Sponsor: Snowden Lane Partners.

Contest Sponsors: Bay Area Receivables, Inc.; Delmarva Power; DRB Homes; Effectv; Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645.

Giveaways Sponsors: Castle in the Sand/Coconuts; Deeley Insurance Group; Frost Law, Matthew P. Kraeuter, Esq.; Hoop Tea; Lighthouse Healthcare Advisors, LLC; Mitchell & Hastings Financial Services; NFP; NV Homes & Ryan Homes; and Voya Financial.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and include ad space in the event program, signage at the event, and press and social media up to and following the event.

For more information about the tournament, how to become a sponsor, register a team, or purchase raffle tickets, visit www.agh.care/golf, or contact Laura Powell at 410-641-9671 or lspowell@atlanticgeneral.org.