Marlin Club Crew of OC Awarded Scholarships

by

dMembers of the Marlin Club Crew of OC, a nonprofit organization, awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarships to eight Worcester County college-bound students. Among those accepting in person at the meeting on July 9 were (seated left to right) Ayush Batra (Duke Univ.), Megan Wheeler (University of Lynchburg), Lauren Moses (Old Dominion Univ.), Allison Milburn (Frostburg State Univ.), and Bennett Tinkler (Univ. Of Maryland, College Park).  Other winners not pictured were Saige Figgs (Flagler College), Katelyn Kline (Sweet Briar College), and Emma Sperry (North Carolina State Univ.).