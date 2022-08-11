ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’re wise to let your Arian skepticism question a former adversary’s request to let bygones be bygones. Time will tell if they are trying to pull the wool over the Lamb’s eyes.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Congratulations. Your hard work soon pays off with some well-deserved recognition. Meanwhile, that important personal relationship needs more attention from you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): That new person in your life seems trustworthy, but don’t turn him or her into a confidant just yet. Remember: The secret you don’t reveal is the one you won’t lose sleep over.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your kindness makes a difference in someone’s life. But by the week’s end, a touch of Cancerian envy could create a problem with a colleague. Take care to keep it under control.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A new spurt of energy sends you roaring back into that challenging work situation. But be careful not to overdo it, or your sizzle could fizzle before your task is completed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your practical sense helps you see the logic of being a bit more flexible with a workplace colleague. But you still have a ways to go before there’s a true meeting of the minds.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A surprise situation could cause you to spend more money than you feel you can afford. But, careful budget adjustments will help. Your fiscal picture soon brightens.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): That decision you made might still have its detractors, but your supporters are growing. Meanwhile, your personal life takes on some welcome new developments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Matters of the mind intrigue the sage Sagittarian through the week’s end. By then, you should feel more than ready to make room for pursuits of the heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The canny Capricorn can offer good counsel to others. But how about taking some advice yourself from a close friend or family member who is able and ready to help?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A new workplace opportunity offers a variety of challenges that you might find intriguing. Best advice: Take things one step at a time so that you don’t feel overwhelmed.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A bid to revive a relationship that ended on a bitter note needs to be carefully thought-out before you can even begin to consider plunging into a new emotional commitment.

BORN THIS WEEK: You enjoy being with people, and people love being with you. You would probably do very well in politics.

