Local Toys for Tots Campaign Presented Certificates of Appreciation

The local Toys for Tots campaign presented certificates of appreciation to Jeff and Joan Muschrush, the owners of the Crabcake Factory Bayside, for their 2021 efforts to collect toys for disadvantaged children. Pictured are First Detachment member Frank Del Piano, Joann and Jeff Muschrush, and Sharon Ruest, coordinator for Ocean View Toys for Tots.