The Education Department team at Atlantic General Hospital and Health System announced the graduation of three nurses from the Nurse Residency Program, which provides education and support for recently graduated RNs as they transition from advanced beginner to professional. The program meets once per month and focuses on topics to enhance their bedside skills, competency and resiliency for the nursing profession. Pictured, Chief Nursing Officer Bob Yocubik, second from right, joins nurse residency program graduates, from left, Tara Flanagan, AGHS Ocean Pines nurse, Angel Puskar, emergency department nurse, and Megan Suttmiller, med/surg nurse. Submitted Photo

Business Expands

CHINCOTEAGUE – Seacrets Restaurant and Bar is coming to Chincoteague, Va., in the spring of 2024.

The land was acquired on July 20 and is located on the bayside at the south-west end of the island.

“Rebecca and I along with the Seacrets family look forward to being a part of and serving the Chincoteague community,” said Seacrets owner Leighton Moore.

Seacrets Chincoteague will be restaurant-focused and a low-key, simple and fun place for visitors to enjoy seasonally. The new location will feature the palm tree jungle the Ocean City landmark is known for and will be modeled off the original Seacrets of the late 1980’s, consisting of a small tiki bar, rock bar, raw bar, restaurant and boutique.

Leighton Moore grew up in the hospitality industry in Ocean City, Md. Inspired by his many trips to Jamaica, Moore opened Seacrets, “Jamaica USA” on 49th Street on June 29, 1988 as a locals-only tiki bar serving cool drinks, tasty island recipes and great live entertainment. Since then, Seacrets has grown to include the Ocean 98.1 FM radio station, Atlantic Beverage Center and Seacrets Distillery.

Property Purchased

SALISBURY – Meredith Mears, Advisor with SVN Miller Commercial represented Hudson Behavioral Health in their purchase of 120 South Boulevard in Salisbury, MD.

The location will expand Hudson’s footprint in the community and will support them in their mission of providing evidence based clinical care and recovery support services. Formed in 1980, Hudson has helped thousands of patients on the Eastern Shore with their innovative treatment and recovery programs. Their patients learn to live drug and alcohol-free, building resiliency while rebuilding their lives.

“We are very excited to have found the perfect venue to fulfill our vision of offering a full continuum of care” said Leslie Brown, President, and CEO. “Meredith was diligent in finding exactly what we were looking for. She is a true professional.”

“We’ve worked together for some time, moving strategically to find the right location and the right footprint, said Mears, “the Hudson team is remarkable, the services they provide and the care they put into their work is second to none.”

Mears cooperated in the sale with local agent Darrell Walker with Keller Williams/Davis Strategic. Walker represented the seller in this transaction.

Meredith Mears specializes in the sale and leasing of industrial, medical, office and retaiL properties, as well as land development. Mears has 20+ years of client experience including local and statewide governments, commercial property owners and investors, and privately operating companies across the globe. In 2020, she was named a Top 100 Woman in the state of Maryland by The Daily Record for her vast contributions in business, community, and mentoring.

Toy Closet Donations

SALISBURY/SEAFORD – The Dalai Lama once said, “Just as ripples spread out when a single pebble is dropped into water, the actions of individuals can have far-reaching effects.”

Brooke’s Toy Closet provides new toys to children in the emergency department (ED) and pediatric units at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke. The program was inspired by Brooke Mulford, a young girl who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, in 2009, when she was 4 years old. Brooke had a vision to give toys to kids in the hospital to make their time there a little easier. After a valiant battle, she passed away in June 2017, but her memory carries on through Brooke’s Toy Closet.

In June, Dale Wigglesworth, administrative assistant for TidalHealth Peninsula Regional’s ED, shared photos of the empty shelves in the Brooke’s Toy Closet storage area to her personal Facebook page in hopes of getting friends and family to donate much-needed toys. Her post went viral, generating a tidal wave of donations from supporters throughout Delmarva and the country.

“I never dreamed my post would get so much recognition,” said Wigglesworth. “When I started seeing the donations pouring in, I was in tears. I am thrilled to make a difference and help Brooke’s dream stay alive. She was truly an inspiration and a fighter who always smiled no matter what struggles she was facing.”

Brooke’s Toy Closet serves thousands of pediatric patients a year at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and now serves many more through the newly opened closet at TidalHealth Nanticoke. In the past month, the TidalHealth Foundation has received an overwhelming and incredible steady stream of donated toys, which have filled the shelves, nooks and crannies of their storage areas and will keep the shelves filled in both of Brooke’s Toy Closets for many months to come.

For those interested, there are two ways to donate to Brooke’s Toy Closet.

In-person: Call the TidalHealth Foundation at 410-543-7140 to arrange your in-person donation in Salisbury or Seaford. Toys donated in person must be new with tags or in the box; we cannot accept used toys.

Amazon: You can purchase toys for our closets through an Amazon wish list managed by Brooke’s mom, Amy, who works with the Foundation. The toys will be shipped directly to our organization for both of our Toy Closets in Salisbury and Seaford. The linked wish list, www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/19MLZ880RLRWY, is the only access point.

TidalHealth sends a heartfelt thank you to Wigglesworth, our team members and our community for your continued support of Brooke’s Toy Closet. Together we can provide comfort and care to the children of our community when they need it most.

Promotion Announced

SALISBURY – Solutions IPEM is pleased to recognize their director of architecture, Scott, G. Rogers, AIA, LEED AP, as an associate with the firm.

Rogers joined Solutions IPEM in January 2015 and established the architecture department. Since then, he has grown the department to include two additional architects and an architectural designer who work collaboratively on a variety of commercial and residential projects across Delaware and Maryland.

Projects have included a medical office building for Bayhealth, a senior living complex with a memory care facility, tenant fit-outs for retail spaces, The Station on Kings, custom residential design and renovation work, community clubhouses for The Marina at Pepper’s Creek and Chase Oaks and home designs for builder communities across the resort area.

Rogers has over 35 years of experience on Delmarva and is licensed in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, is NCARB certified and is a member of the American Institute of Architects.

He recently retired from the Salisbury/Wicomico Planning & Zoning Commission after serving for 17 years and is also a past member of the Society for American Military Engineers, as well as the City of Salisbury Historic District Commission.