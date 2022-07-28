Things I Like – July 22, 2022

The meaning behind a memorial paddle out

Ignoring Halloween ads

People who embrace change

Doing what’s best even if it’s tough

Following local Little League All-Star teams

A quick ocean dip when I drop my son off at work

Being exhausted Monday from a fun weekend

Cloud-less blue summer skies

Well-attended Vacation Bible Schools

The first good day after a kid is sick

A rainy day movie theater run

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.