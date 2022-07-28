Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

July 29: Fan Club Meeting

A Sam Heughan (star of the Outlander series) Fan Club for senior citizens is forming in Ocean Pines with the first meeting at the Ocean Pines Library at 2 p.m. The agenda includes lots of laughter; discussing the show; book discussions; and supporting his many philanthropic activities. Contact is Jeannette Rembach, 410-208-3359 (landline), or email frembach@mchsi.com.

July 30: OP Farmers Market

Amberlina’s Adventures will return to the Ocean Pines Farmers & Artisans Market Kid’s Market Zone at 11 a.m. The Kids Market Zone is at the corner of the Artisan Plaza and the Crafters Alley, just behind the Pine’eer Craft Shop. Amberlina will entertain children with music, singing, storytelling, and a fun cavalcade of puppet friends. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket. Starting at 9 a.m., the Marketplace Model Horse Show will return. Model horse showing is a hobby built around the collection of scale model horses, with a focus of honoring horse show industry standards, as well as the artistic merit of the plastic miniatures.

Aug. 6: Berlin Peach Festival

The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum. Admission is free. Attendees can stroll among the displays, demonstrations, and sales and information tables. New this year will be cooking demonstrations by chef Phil Cropper. There will be juicy peaches for sale from a variety of Mid-Atlantic growers and many food vendors serving up delicious local specialties. The Calvin B. Taylor House Museum will be open for tours of the historic 1832 house, featuring the new Charles Albert Tindley and Briddelltown displays upstairs. The museum also will have sales and membership information booths on the lawn. 410-641-1019 or email info@taylorhousemuseum.org.

Aug. 6: Safe Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a one-day Maryland Safe Boating Course from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. A Safe Boating Certificate is required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972 and is awarded after successful completion of the course. The class includes piloting in local waters, tying nautical knots, foul weather tactics, legal issues, updated Maryland regulations, and common marine maintenance. Cost is $20. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

Aug. 13: Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. Local boating columnist Dan Collins will be the guest speaker. He is an avid photographer with over 100 photos appearing in the various local newspapers, a coxswain in the USCG Auxiliary, and the author of two novels of the Tom Clancy genre. All welcome.

Aug. 13: Recreation Event

Just Try It offers children an opportunity to try a new sport without having to commit to an entire season. At this Wicomico Recreation & Parks event, youth will have the chance to learn the fundamentals of a sport from representatives of select local youth sport organizations. This free event is set to take place at Wicomico County Stadium from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and is sponsored by the Wicomico Friends of Recreation and Parks. The following sports and organizations will be a part of Just Try It: Fall Sports: Soccer, taught by Sharptown Rec & Parks Commission; Flag football, taught by Wicomico Youth Flag Football; Track & field, taught by Eastern Shore Stallions; and field hockey, taught by Shore Byrds Field Hockey.

Each organization will be running short clinics throughout the event to introduce multiple aspects of the sports. Participants must be between 3-11 years old. Music, free shaved ice, information about Wicomico Recreation and Parks’ scholarship opportunities and staff from all involved organizations will be on site.

Aug. 27: Furnace Town Bike Ride

The 12th Annual Iron Furnace Fifty Bike Ride at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Check in at Furnace Town from 7-9 a.m. Pre-registration required. Go to https://www.ironfurnacefifty.org/ for more information. 410-632-2032.

Sept. 3: Free Movie Night

From 7:30-9:30 p.m. Briddell Familly Foundation, Ocean 98, Transform Your World LLC, Flagship Cinemas and Pepsi are sponsoring a free Back To School Movie Night in Henry Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Hosted by Hustle Hard Radio, DJ Rob Little and DJ Tony Vibez.

Sept. 22: Fashion Show Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce the 13th Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon at The Grand Hotel in Ocean City. The event’s theme is “Honoring Local Women Who Have Served in the Armed Forces”. Fashions will be presented by Bruder Hill of Berlin. All are welcome. www.gopwomenofworcester.org. Merilee Horvat, 443-614-9386.

Sept. 24-25: Renaissance Faire

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., the 2nd Annual Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Cost is $15/adult, $10/children ages 5-14. www.furnacetown.org.

Oct. 1: 5K Run/Walk

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Run/Walk, along with the 2022 Law Enforcement Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Sept. 28. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. For more information or a registration form, visit the college website at www.worwic.edu or call 410-334-2807.

October 22: Furnace Town Halloween

From 4-8 p.m., Halloween in the Forest at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Spooktacular games, music and trick-or-treating. Cost is $5/person. www.furnacetown.org.