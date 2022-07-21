OCEAN PINES – Association officials say members have until Aug. 10 to return ballots for this year’s board election.

On Monday, the Ocean Pines Association announced that paper ballots and voting instructions for the 2022 Ocean Pines Board of Directors election have been mailed out and are due back by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. This year, association members will also have the option to participate in electronic voting.

“Voters for the first time will have the option to vote electronically. Online voting instructions are included in the ballot mailing and will be available on the association website later this week,” a news release reads. “Paper ballots may be returned either by mail or to the 24-hour drop box in the Ocean Pines Police Department lobby, on 239 Ocean Parkway.”

This year, candidates Paula Gray, Amy Peck, Stuart Lakernick, Monica Rakowski, Josette Wheatley and Steve Jacobs will vie for three seats currently held by Peck, Wheatley and Larry Perrone.

Following the ballot deadline, a ballot count will be held and totals will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 11, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Clubhouse Meeting Room.

Election results will be validated (if there is a quorum) during the association’s Annual Meeting of Membership, to be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center.

“Elections Committee Chairperson Carol Ludwig stressed the importance of returning paper ballots on time, by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10,” a news release reads. “Paper ballots received late or not sealed in the envelope provided in the mailing will not be counted.”

Late last month, Ludwig said the committee had recommended electronic voting as far back as 2020. With the board’s selection of a vendor in June, voters will now have the option to return a paper ballot, or to vote online.

“The Elections Committee is pleased that the OPA Board of Directors has accepted their recommendation to include the option of electronic transmission of ballots for the 2022 Board of Directors election,” she said. “Along with the announcement of the annual meeting, eligible property owners will receive the bio insert for the six candidates and a paper ballot and return envelope, as well as individual random codes to access the online provider’s website.”

For biographical and contact information of each candidate, links to videos of candidate forums, and key upcoming dates in the election process, visit the Ocean Pines website and click on the “Election 2022” tab.

For questions about ballots or the 2022 election, contact the elections committee at elections@oceanpines.org or call 410-208-3989.