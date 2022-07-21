88th Entrance-Level Law Enforcement Class Graduated

by

dWorcester County law enforcement officers who  of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown, from left, Ray’Ovonte Fitchett of the Pocomoke City Police Department, David Megafu and Austin Mora of the Ocean City Police Department and Benjamin Cropper of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.