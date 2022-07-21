Berlin resident Conor Pellinger, 9, has been receiving Easter Seals service for the last seven years. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore has announced Conor Pellinger of Berlin will serve as this year’s ambassador for the inaugural “Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run Salisbury” event.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 9 a.m., at the Salisbury Elks Lodge #817 located at 401 Churchill Avenue, Salisbury.

“We were thrilled that Conor was asked to be the Ambassador for the inaugural Walk With Me event in Salisbury,” said Conor’s mom, Donna. “We are excited to help raise money for Easterseals so they may continue providing vital services to those on the Lower Eastern Shore.”

Nine-year-old Conor, who has been receiving Children’s Therapy Services since he was two years-old, and his twin brother Will are often found reading a book and singing along to their favorite songs. Not surprisingly, the twins spend a lot of time together and thanks to the services provided at the Easterseals therapy center in Salisbury, Conor is meeting his developmental milestones.

“We love Easterseals and are so thankful Conor has been able to continue with his therapies there. Conor is thriving at school and life thanks to his therapies and the support he receives from his family, teachers, and friends. He has made tremendous strides because of the therapies at Easterseals. We would not have access to all of the resources Conor needs to progress without Easterseals,” said Conor’s dad, Tom. “Conor loves his weekly therapy sessions.”

When Conor started receiving therapy, he was barely able to hold up his head and needed support sitting up. Therapists worked diligently to help strengthen his core so he could become more independent. Later they worked with him to prepare him for school “by challenging him and pushing him to do his best,” according to Donna Pellinger.

Raising funds in the Salisbury area is critical to address the need for services for local children, according to Mark Granger, Easterseals board member.

“Last year, Easterseals subsidized the cost of therapy services for each child served in Salisbury by approximately $895,” he said. “Fundraising events, like Walk With Me, help raise vitally needed funds to continue supporting the children and families of our community.”

Registration for this year’s Walk With Me Salisbury event is available at www.walkwithme.org/salisbury.