OCEAN CITY – A Salisbury man was arrested on first-degree assault and other charges last week after allegedly threatening a couple on the Route 90 bridge with what turned out to be a replica handgun.

Around 4:15 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the midtown area received an alert advising to be on the lookout for teal-colored pickup truck driven by a suspect later identified as Michael McGowan, 63, of Salisbury, who had allegedly pulled a gun out on a couple, according to police reports. OCPD officers observed the vehicle driving north on Coastal Highway and pulled behind him as he entered the parking lot of the Gold Coast Mall.

McGowan eluded police uptown and drove south again on Coastal Highway. At 62nd Street, OCPD officers conducted a high-risk stop on McGowan’s vehicle. While being detained, McGowan reported told police, “It’s a replica,” asserting the weapon he pointed at the two individuals in another vehicle was not an actual firearm.

OCPD officers searched the vehicle and found in a zipped bag on the front seat a snub-nose revolver BB or pellet gun that was incredibly realistic to a real Smith and Wesson snub-nose revolver, according to police reports. In the same bag with the gun replica, OCPD officers located an electronic weapon that looked like a large tactical flashlight. However, when activated, the weapon emitted a loud electrical arcing noise and a brilliant white light of arcing between two metal prongs of the flashlight near the lens, according to police reports.

Under the front edge of the front bench seat of the truck, OCPD officers reportedly found a sheathed tactical tomahawk axe, according to police reports. Also under the front bench seat of the truck, officers located a machete. OCPD officers also located in the vehicle fragments of tablets identified as methadone hydrochloride.

OCPD officers interviewed the couple. The male victim reportedly told police he was driving across the Route 90 bridge with his fiancé as a passenger when McGowan rapidly approached their vehicle from the rear and began making shooting “gun finger” gestures toward them, according to police reports.

Shortly thereafter, McGowan pulled alongside the couple’s vehicle and targeted them with what appeared to be an authentic .357 Magnum. The couple told police they completely believed the gun was real and began praying, according to police reports. McGowan was ultimately arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other weapons and drug charges.