Surfing became popular in Ocean City in the mid-1960s. George Pittman and Bill Wise opened Ocean City’s first surf shop (called the Eastern Surfer) in 1964 in the basement of the Sandy Hill Motel.

The less crowded beaches of north Ocean City quickly became the favorite surfing areas in the days before the high-rise condominiums.

This 1965 photo shows the famous “Surfer Bus” on 94th Street and Coastal Highway. Surf boards were rented for $2 an hour or $10 for the day.

Photo courtesy of George Pittman