OCEAN CITY — Resort police continue to actively look for a suspect wanted on several outstanding warrants this morning after a chase during which he entered a north-end hotel and resort.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 31st Street. During the traffic stop, OCPD officer believed the driver was under the influence and the passenger was giving a false name. In addition, the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

When officers asked the occupants to step out of the vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic scene and traveled north on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed with no lights on, according to police reports. OCPD officers did not pursue but kept a visual on the vehicle.

Officers successfully deployed stop sticks twice, flattening the vehicle’s front tires. The vehicle then turned onto Old Bridge Road and came to a stop. Both the driver and passenger then fled on foot. Officers established a perimeter and began a search for the suspects, according to police reports.

During the search, with the assistance of Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 4, the driver was located and taken into custody. The passenger was identified as Terrell Jones, who has several active warrants, according to police reports. An empty gun holster was located during a search of the vehicle.

About two hours later, Jones was observed crossing Coastal Highway at Old Landing Road. Officers attempted to stop Jones and a foot pursuit ensued. Jones fled into a nearby hotel. After an extensive search of the hotel, it was determined to discontinue the search inside the hotel because of an event arriving at the establishment.

As of Thursday, Jones remained at-large and the investigation is active. At the time of the incident, Jones was last seen wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt, pink flamingo swim-style shorts and was carrying a fanny pack over his shoulder, according to police reports. Later on Monday, the suspect was observed running westbound across Baltimore Avenue at 12th Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call the OCPD at 410-723-6600. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Crime Tip Line at 410-520-5136 or email crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.