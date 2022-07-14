OCEAN CITY — A Waldorf, Md. man was charged with first-degree assault this week after resort police discovered from surveillance video he allegedly brandished a knife during an incident in June.

Around 2:15 a.m. on June 22, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the area of 28th Street for a reported verbal argument in progress. Officers met a female victim who advised she had been in a nearby bar when she was approached by another acquaintance, identified as Brandon Hudson, 34, of Snow Hill, according to police reports.

The victim told police Hudson was making her uncomfortable, so she gathered her belongings and went out to the establishment’s parking lot. According to police reports, Hudson followed her outside, displayed a large pocketknife then threatened to stab her, according to police reports. Hudson reportedly lunged at the victim at least four times with the knife and the victim believed he was actively trying to kill her.

Hudson was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree assault and other counts. He remains behind bars after being ordered to be held without bond. During the course of the investigation, OCPD officers determined there was a second suspect involved in the incident who brandished a knife, later identified as Michael Schilling, 48, of Waldorf, Md.

Last week, OCPD officers were reviewing surveillance video of the incident in preparation for the adjudication of the first-degree assault charge against Hudson. In the surveillance video, officers observed Hudson and the female victim involved in an altercation during which Hudson brandished a knife.

However, officers observed in the video Schilling enter the scene in the parking lot and also brandish a knife, according to police reports. The video revealed an apparently intoxicated Schilling pacing around the parking lot. Hudson re-entered the scene and began arguing with Schilling, according to police reports.

Schilling reportedly brandished a knife and displayed it to Hudson in an attempt to intimidate him. Hudson retreated and Schilling advanced toward him with the knife at his side, according to police reports.

In the video, officers observed several other individuals attempt to stop Schilling from advancing on Hudson. Schilling was waving the knife around carelessly while others were attempting to subdue him, putting the other individuals involved at risk, according to police reports. Schilling this week was formally charged with first-degree assault for his role in the altercation. He was initially held without bond, but was later released on a $10,000 bond.