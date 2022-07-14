ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’re not Sheepish when it comes to asserting your opinions on what you think is right or wrong. Be assured that you’re being heard, and something positive will follow.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your sense of justice makes it difficult not to speak up about a recurring matter involving a co-worker. But, once again, you need facts to back you up before you can act.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Romance is still dominant, and if Cupid misfired before, don’t worry. He’ll take better aim at someone new this time around. Expect favorable news about a financial matter.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The zodiac’s Moon Children can expect things to work out pretty much as planned. One negative note involves a minor relationship problem that suddenly turns serious.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You’re suddenly being asked to make choices between two practically equal offers. Which one to choose? Easy. The one most likely to gladden your Lion’s heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Once again, you’re confronted by a workplace problem you thought you’d already resolved. This time, you might need to go higher up to find a just resolution.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Good for you: You’re determined to stick with your goals and ignore those naysayers who might try to discourage you. You’re on the right track. The challenge now is to stay on it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You’ll soon get news that is supposed to help you with a troublesome situation. Use your sharp Scorpion instincts to determine if the information is reliable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): If you learn someone has betrayed your trust, don’t just accept it and walk away. You need to know why that person decided to do what he or she did.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A painful family relationship problem could finally begin to heal. Be prepared to show more flexibility than you might like. It could be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): It’s a good idea to enhance your career skills so you’ll be prepared to accept a more responsible position when it’s offered. A friend returns a favor just when you need it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Show that strong, steely backbone that you usually hide and demand to be included in any family decision-making that could affect the well-being of a loved one.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can be happy being alone at home. But you also love exploring the world outside and meeting new people.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.