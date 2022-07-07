SNOW HILL – The race for Worcester County Sheriff is expected to be decided with this month’s primary, as two Republicans are campaigning for the top law enforcement position.

Sheriff Matt Crisafulli is seeking a second term but is facing a challenge from fellow Republican Jeffrey Buhrt, who filed for the position back in early February.

The Dispatch asked candidates to supply responses to two questions designed to give voters an idea of who they are and what their priorities are for Worcester County. Buhrt did not respond.

Q. Being the Worcester County sheriff is a complicated position full of many responsibilities. Please give at least three reasons why you are the best person for the job.

Crisafulli: 1. Established partnerships. My administration has worked systematically to foster strong-partnerships with our allied agencies and community partners. I lead with an open mind and demonstrate flexibility in rapidly changing environments. We need to continue this trajectory, and also be amendable for growth in all situations that we encounter. I have worked on these partnerships over the last four years as your Sheriff and will continue this work, as it is always evolving.

Compassion. I will always lead with a compassionate vision for all of our county residents and visitors. I believe that this style of work, brings people together. We need that in our society, more than ever. Our Sheriff’s Office is functioning in a way that has morale up and work productivity at an elevated level. This is a very challenging balance in today’s world. Temperament and flexibility. I believe that I have the right temperament to lead our Sheriff’s Office for years to come. A leader must possess the proper temperament to lead their organizations. Management and philosophies are fluid, and a leader must be amendable and capable of dealing with many different types of situations. It is absolutely critical to be flexible in a society that is fast and ever-changing. A leader must also be able to recognize the vision to place the right people in the right positions for their growth and the growth of the organization as a whole. Leaders are human and mistakes will be made. Its incumbent upon the leader to own their mistakes, re-adjust and correct matters to push their organizations forward.

Worcester County, I believe that I possess the necessary skills to continue the role as your sheriff, for the next four years. Worcester County, I humbly ask for your vote on July 19, 2022.

Q. Once elected, what are your priorities for the next four years as the county’s sheriff?

Crisafulli: 1. School Safety: I have dedicated my entire career to our families and children. Our children need to have a safe and nurturing learning environment. We live in a time when our deputies play a crucial role for our youth. They provide, not only the physical protection of our children on our school campuses, they also serve an instrumental role in helping to facilitate positive partnerships with our youth that can last a lifetime. The protection of our children has been and will continue to be a top priority of my administration.