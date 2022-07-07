Things I Like – July 8, 2022

by

Reading fishing boat flags

Small venue concerts

Living at the beach and not working on the 4th

Swimming in the ocean with my kids

west o bottle shop

When it rains at night

Strangers who call asking for this or that not to be printed

Eating watermelon outside on a hot day

Tall cornfields

Eating breakfast, lunch and dinner on the beach

A house with a flag pole in the front yard

Seeing traffic waiting to get into Ocean City from a boat

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.