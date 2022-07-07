Eastern Shore Literacy Association Announced “Young Author” Contest Winners

DThe Eastern Shore Literacy Association recently announced its “Young Author” contest winners. Twelve Worcester Preparatory School received awards. Pictured, starting in the front row from the left Sydney Parker (Snow Hill, MD), Charlize Damouni (Lewes, DE), Estelle Damouni (Lewes, DE), Rodolphe Crevecoeur (Seaford, DE) and Ellie Phillips (Ocean City, MD). In the back row from the left, Allen Zhang (Lewes, DE), Jackson Fernley (Berlin, MD), Kathy Zhang (Lewes, DE) and Lydia Schwartz (Salisbury, MD). Not pictured Grant Messner (Berlin, MD), Serena Jaoude (Lewes, DE) and Ayla Yonker (Berlin, MD).