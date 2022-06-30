Paul Baynard

OCEAN CITY — A Ridgely, Md. man is being held without bond on attempted first-degree murder and other charges this week after being implicated in a triple-stabbing incident on the Boardwalk near Wicomico Street back on June 20.

On Wednesday, members of the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Criminal Investigation Division along with members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team-U.S. Marshals arrested Paul Baynard, 23, of Ridgely, Md., for his role in the triple stabbing back on June 20. Baynard was located by law enforcement officials in Queen Anne’s County on Wednesday and was taken into custody without further incident, according to police reports.

Baynard appeared for a bail review hearing on Thursday and was ordered to be held without bond. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other counts. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 28.

Shortly before midnight on June 20, OCPD officers observed a fight between multiple individuals in the area of Wicomico Street and the Boardwalk. OCPD officers located three victims suffering from stab wounds. Ocean City Fire Department EMS responded and provided emergency medical care for the victims at the scene.

The first victim, an 18-year-old male from Wye Mills, Md., as flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The second victim, a 21-year-old male also from Wye Mills, was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware. The third victim, a 17-year-old male from Centreville, Md., was transported by Ocean City EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. All three victims have since been released from the hospital, according to police reports.

As additional officers arrived on the scene, the suspects ran north on the Boardwalk. A 17-year-old juvenile involved in the altercation was arrested for affray. OCPD officers were able to determine that fight on the Boardwalk involved two different groups of males. Detectives were able to utilize City Watch cameras, social media platforms and witnesses to piece together the investigation and ultimately identify Baynard as the suspect.

Through the coordinated efforts of the OCPD Patrol Division, the Criminal Investigation Division, the Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, Baynard was successfully located and taken into custody. He was transported from Queen Anne’s County to the Public Safety Building in Ocean City on Wednesday. He remains behind bars on Thursday, being held without bond.