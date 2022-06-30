All things considered this June was a major improvement over recent years in Ocean City. The significant reduction in serious crimes during a traditionally problematic time is great news.

The month of June is always a concern for the resort, due to the convergence of thousands of young people looking to simply party with friends and other unscrupulous types who come here looking to buy and sell drugs and fight. It’s been this way for decades, but there’s no disputing the severity of the incidents have hit concerning levels in recent years, as one-time fistfights are now often replacing with knives and guns.

The summer of 2020 was particularly troublesome with multiple stabbings and shootings, and city officials did their best to bring perspective to the rash of major crime, saying it was pandemic fever merged with cheap rentals bringing disturbing visitors to the island. It seemed like a spin job at the time, but what else were city officials expected to say publicly. Hindsight has shown, in fact, there was some truth to what city officials were maintaining. Nonetheless, we know privately the police department was concerned and tactical changes were made as far as boosting presence in problem areas, namely the Boardwalk at night.

This June was not without a few disturbing incidents – notably the stabbings that occurred without any arrests because the suspects fled. There was the span of 48 hours when there was a fatal pedestrian collision and another serious one. By and large, these incidents need to be taken with the proper perspective given the population influx seen throughout the month of June.

All in all, a mild June on the crime front has come and gone in Ocean City. It’s been a long time since that conclusion could be made.