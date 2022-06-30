Striping Improved, Work Nearly Complete At Route 113 Intersection BERLIN– Work that has long been underway at the intersection of Assateague Road and Route 113 should soon be complete, according to state officials. The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) confirmed this week that improvements at Route 113 and Assateague Road (Route 376) are nearly done. “The work is substantially complete,” said Shanteé Felix, SHA… Read More »

Resort Moves Ahead With Contract For Air Show OCEAN CITY – With some concerns allayed, resort officials this week agreed to a terms sheet with the OC Air Show to ensure the annual event returns for the next three years and beyond. Last week, Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo presented a terms sheet for negotiations on a three-year contract with the…

Brick Crosswalks Being Replaced In Berlin BERLIN– The town's iconic brick crosswalks are being eliminated in favor of safer alternatives now being used by the state. Mayor Zack Tyndall advised council members this week that Maryland's State Highway Administration (SHA) was no longer supporting brick crosswalks and would instead be installing the traditional black and white model going forward. Tyndall's comments…