Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday:

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy life style. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

July 2: BBQ Chicken Platter

American Legion Post 123 in Berlin next to Rite Aid will host from 11 a.m. until. Platter includes half of a BBQ chicken, two sides and a roll. Price is $10.

July 2: BBQ Drive-Thru

The Pocomoke Elks lodge will hold a chicken BBQ drive-thru from 10:30 a.m. until supplies are gone. Cost is $10 for half of a chicken, beans, soft roll and chips.

July 3: Musician Performamce

During the 10 a.m. service, soprano Joanna Cross will perform at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on 3rd Street in Ocean City. A professional vocalist, pianist, and music instructor, she will sing with the congregation throughout the service as well as a solo during the offertory and “God Bless America” just before the recessional. All are welcome.

July 4: Freedom 5K Run

Local and regional runners are invited to the run, sponsored by the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department. This patriotic trot is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines. Awards will be given to male and female first-through third-place finishers in nine different age groups, from 10 and under to 70 and over. An award will also be given to the best dressed runner. Day-of registration is $40 and starts at 7:15 a.m.

July 4: Hot Dog Eating Contest

Fish Tales Bar and Grill, located on 22nd Street bayside in Ocean City, will host in their south parking lot at noon. This amateur competition is open to anyone over the age of 18. The winner will receive at least a $1,000 cash prize, a trophy and bragging rights for an entire year. There will be seating available to watch the competition until 4 p.m. The first 20 people to pre-register will be the contestants. To register, please visit the Bahia Marina Tackle Shop or Fish Tales Small Bar to sign up. Registration fee of $10 is required to hold your spot. You must sign a waiver to participate.

July 5: Candidates Forum

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce and Snow Hill Chamber of Commerce will host a public forum with the Maryland Congressional District 1 Democratic candidates from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will take place at the Old Firehouse located at 212 W. Green Street in Snow Hill. Heather Mizeur and Dave Harden are both vying for the Democrat vote during the state’s upcoming primary election on July 19. The public is invited to attend and will have the opportunity to ask questions of both candidates.

July 8: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host from 4-6:30 p.m. at 123 N. Main Street. Prices are $14, one crab cake sandwich with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches with sides; and $10, crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table will be available.

July 16: Chicken BBQ Dinner

From 5 p.m. until sold out at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway. Includes choice of sides: baked beans, green beans, mac-n-cheese, oven potatoes, salad, roll and drink. Indoor dining or take-out available. Baked Goods available for an additional charge. Pre-orders recommended at bethany21811@gmail.com or 410-641-2186.

July 16: Harmony Fundraiser

The Delmarva Chorus, a chapter of the Sweet Adeline International (501c3), is hosting its annual fundraising event, “Coffee, Tea and Which Witch Harmony,” at 7 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Maryland Community Center. The chorus, under the direction of Carol Ludwig, has been volunteering performances of acapella harmony to communities for many years. For a donation of $10, there will be free coffee, tea and homemade baked goods, a 50-50 raffle, raffle baskets, door prizes, lots of fun and more. For tickets and information, call Joann at 215-828-5521.

July 19: Quarter Auction

The Church of the Holy Spirit is having a Quarter Auction with doors opening at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 and include a paddle. Additional paddles are $2 each, or three for $5. They are limited, so get yours now. The church is located at 100th St. and Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Call Jackie at 443-735-4275 for further information and for tickets.

July 22-23, 25: Pines Book Sale

The Friends of the Ocean Pines Library announced the Annual Book Sale at the Ocean Pines Library. This event is open to the public and is scheduled as follows: Friday, July 22, 6-8 p.m., club members enjoy first access to this year’s books on sale; Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., General Sale with all books, audio and DVD’s priced 50 cents to $2; and Monday, July 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sale continues with all books sold at half price, including the Specials Room. This popular Annual Book Sale offers over 20,000 books that have been donated throughout the year by patrons, community members and businesses. All sales are cash or check only – no credit cards will be accepted. All monies go to benefit the Ocean Pines Library and its resources, programs and events.