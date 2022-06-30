On June 22, members of The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, Berlin Maryland Chamber of Commerce and the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Chesapeake Health Care’s new medical facility, located on North Main Street in Berlin. Guests were also provided information on the 7,200-square-foot facility, which offers adult and pediatric care, behavioral health and lab services. The new facility replaces Chesapeake’s smaller medical office, which was located nearby in Berlin Main Place. Above, officials are pictured last week at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Submitted Photo

Gynecologist Welcomed

BERLIN – In August, Dr. Michael DiClemente, a board-certified gynecologist, will be joining Atlantic General

Health System to provide care at Atlantic General Women’s Health in Selbyville, Del., and West Ocean City,

Md. In addition to providing annual gynecologist examinations, DiClemente specializes in the evaluation and treatment of a wide variety of health issues unique to women, such as menstrual irregularities, menopause evaluation and treatment, birth control and contraceptive counseling, STD screening and treatment, among others.

He has a special interest in minimally invasive surgical procedures such as hysteroscopy, endometrial ablation and laparoscopy, some of which can be performed right in the office.

DiClemente has been providing comprehensive women’s healthcare for nearly 21 years. After earning his medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine, he completed an internship in obstetrics and gynecology at Cook County Hospital, in Chicago, Ill., and his OB/GYN residency at University of Massachusetts, in Worcester.

DiClemente is current accepting patients.

New Storefront

REHOBOTH BEACH – The Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate Stuart Kingston’s move to Coastal Highway in advance of their grand opening celebration on June 10.

Originally established in 1930, Stuart Kingston Gallery is a pillar of Rehoboth Beach history. Opened in Rehoboth Beach 92 years ago, Maurice Stein started this iconic Rehoboth institution on the boardwalk where he, and later his son Jay, built a reputation along the East Coast as the premier destination for auctions, fine jewelry, antiques, fine art, rugs and carpets.

In 2014, after the passing of Jay Stein, his daughter, Mauria, followed in his footsteps and continued the Stuart Kingston legacy. For seven years Mauria continued the traditions of holding large scale estate auctions and selling fine jewelry. With the changing of times and the lack of foot traffic, Mauria made the decision to move the business to Coastal Highway. She thought the move would be a better opportunity to breathe new life into her historic gallery. Mauria, a fourth-generation jeweler, is going back to her roots. Her focus at her new location is primarily jewelry, including custom designs and appraisals. She also plans to have a jeweler onsite for repairs a few times a month.

Assistant Vice President Named

OCEAN CITY – Reid Tingle, president and CEO of Bank of Ocean City, along with the Board of Directors, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kimberly Duvall to the position of assistant vice president.

Duvall joined Bank of Ocean City in 2021 with 14 years of banking management experience. Prior to joining Bank of Ocean City, Duvall was an assistant vice president at PNC and Unity Bank, in the New Jersey region. Duvall will continue to serve as branch manager at our Berlin location.

“Kim’s extensive banking background and dedication to customer service aligns seamlessly with the culture of Bank of Ocean City,” Tingle said. “Her positive attitude and outgoing personality allows her the ability to provide the outstanding customer experience Bank of Ocean City customers have enjoyed since 1916.”

Bank of Ocean City is a locally-owned, independent community bank. Established in 1916 and headquartered in West Ocean City, the bank has five offices; two in Ocean City, one in Ocean Pines, one in Berlin and our Delaware branch located in Fenwick Island.

Chief Medical Officer Announced

SALISBURY – TidalHealth welcomes Trudy R. Hall, MD, as its next vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer (CMO). Hall succeeds Charles “C.B.” Silvia, MD, who retired earlier this year after serving in the role since 2011. She began her new role at the Salisbury, Md., hospital on June 28, 2022.

Hall brings to TidalHealth an impressive and proven career of executive level leadership in healthcare facilities across Maryland. Most recently, she served as the vice president deputy chief medical officer for University of Maryland Capitol Region Health and site executive at Laurel Medical Center and Bowie Health Center. Previously, she was the interim president of the University of Maryland Laurel Regional Hospital in Laurel, Md., and served there as its vice president of medical affairs. Hall was also the CMO of the University Specialty Hospital, University of Maryland Health Systems in Baltimore. She also served for eight years as a commissioner on the Health Service and Cost Review Commission.

Hall obtained her MD from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in Piscataway, N.J. Her internship in internal medicine was completed at Cooper Hospital in Camden, N.J. She also served as chief resident during her residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison, N.J.

Hall is board-certified and a Fellow in the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. She is also a previous diplomat on the National Board of Medical Examiners.

As Hall assumes her new position, TidalHealth also extends its sincerest thanks and gratitude to Simona Eng, DO, for her outstanding leadership as interim CMO at the Salisbury hospital since Dr. Silvia’s retirement on January 4.

Assistant Vice President Hired

SALISBURY – John W. Breda, president and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced that Ashley

Wilson has joined the bank as assistant vice president – branch manager of its Pecan Square location. Wilson began her banking career in 2015 as an evening teller and worked her way up to the position she holds today. As a proud Eastern Shore native, Wilson is an active member of the community, and has volunteered for nonprofits such as The House of Hope, Hope & Life Outreach, and Harriett’s House. Wilson currently serves as a Board Member for Women Supporting Women and enjoys participating in fundraising activities and community events.

Real Estate Agent Recognized

OCEAN CITY – Coldwell Banker Realty is proud to announce that Nancy Reither has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Professionals list, placing her among the top real estate agents in Maryland. Reither is affiliated with the company’s Ocean City 123rd Street office.

Reither ranked No. 3 in Maryland based on attaining $80,533,825 million in closed sales volume in 2021 and

No. 7 in Maryland based on 104 closed transaction sides for 2021. Rankings are listed based on closed sales volume and closed transaction sides, state by state. Additionally, Reither earned the Coldwell Banker International Society of Excellence designation, awarded to the top 345 individual sales associates out of approximately 100,000 Coldwell Banker affiliated agents worldwide for 2021 sales success. She was also the No. 1 Coldwell Banker agent in the state of Maryland for both sales volume and transaction sides in 2021.

“Nancy ranks among the highest level of real estate industry professionals in Maryland,” said Rich Fleischer, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in the Mid-Atlantic region. “I am excited to congratulate Nancy for attaining a coveted spot on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Professionals list, a true testament to her unparalleled expertise and customer service.”

The RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Professionals ranking consists of all real estate agents and teams throughout each state who took part in residential real estate transactions in 2021 and met the minimum threshold to submit their data. To qualify, an individual agent most close 50 residential transaction sides or $20 million in closed sales volume, according to RealTrends. A team must close 75 residential transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume. Teams are ranked and grouped by their size: small (2-5 licensed agents), medium (6-10 licensed agents), large (11-20 licensed agents) and mega (21-plus licensed agents). The 2022 rankings are based on data from the calendar year of 2021.

Local Colleges Partner

SALISBURY – More than two years into the pandemic, community colleges and four-year institutions across the country face an imperative to ensure students from communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic can access, persist through and realize their higher education aspirations.

This year, Wor-Wic Community College and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) embraced the challenge by coming together to accelerate transfer reform as a part of the Transfer Student Success Intensive. The Wor-Wic team will join the first-ever cohorts of the intensive, comprised of 29 other two- and four-year partnerships from across the country, and led by the Aspen Institute and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU).

The intensive, funded with the support of Ascendium Education Philanthropy, will span the next year, through February of 2023. Teams will receive one-on-one consulting with experts and work to identify, collect, understand and use critical transfer outcomes and equity data. As part of this community of practice, teams will attend monthly sessions focused on co-creating practices and policies to improve transfer student success and equity.

“We have always worked with students to prepare and encourage them to continue their education,” said Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic. “We hope this intensive will help us ease the path for students who want to take part in the many outstanding academic programs offered at UMES.”

“I am excited to work with Dr. Hoy and Wor-Wic to create this strategic transfer plan between our two institutions to benefit the students in the tri-county area,” said Dr. Heidi M. Anderson, president of UMES. “Given that a large percentage of Somerset County high school students enroll at Wor-Wic, we will be able to create this pipeline for those who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree at UMES. This partnership will result in tuition savings for students and will help students complete their degrees faster.”

Wor-Wic and UMES will join 67 of their peers in this effort, selected from an applicant pool of 97 institutions and three systems from 25 states. Together, these cohorts account for a total enrollment of nearly a million undergraduate students, offering the promise of significant impact.

For Wor-Wic, participation in the intensive represents an important extension of efforts to increase community college transfer and bachelor’s degree attainment. Established programs to help students succeed include a pathway for Wor-Wic students taking chemistry in the pre-pharmacy concentration to qualify for admissions to the UMES graduate program in the School of Pharmacy, known as a “2+3 program,” as well as transfer agreements for general studies, biology, chemistry and engineering. A scholarship program for all students who transfer from Wor-Wic to UMES provides $3,500 annually toward their tuition; three top students per year are chosen for a full-ride financial aid package.