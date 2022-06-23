OC Surf Club Recognized Two 2022 Scholarship Recipients

Students AThe Ocean City Surf Club’s two $5,000 scholarship recipients for 2022 were recognized at last week’s annual Legends/Surfing Hall of Fame party. Pictured, from left, are OC Surf Club Vice President Rusty Ruszin, Stephen Decatur High School student and $5,000 leadership scholarship recipient Sam Woodley, OC Surf Club President Tommy Vach, Stephen Decatur High School student and $5,000 environmental scholarship winner Emma Sperry and OC Surf Club Board Member Chris Tilghman. Submitted Photos