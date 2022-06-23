In Most Recent Collision In North OC, Pedestrian Listed As Stable; Police Offer Safety Reminders OCEAN CITY – For the second time this week, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Coastal Highway late Wednesday night. Around 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Coastal Highway and 139th Street for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed… Read More »

Council Wants Angels Or Thunderbirds For Each Air Show; Headline Act Specifics Delay OC Air Show Terms Sheet OCEAN CITY -- Concerns about some elements in the terms sheet for the OC Air Show contract in future years caused resort officials this week to table a discussion on the proposed document. Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo on Tuesday presented Tuesday the basic framework for negotiations on a new three-year contract with… Read More »

Visiting Volunteer Firefighter Dies Crossing Coastal Highway OCEAN CITY -- A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway on Monday night claimed the life of a visiting volunteer firefighter in the resort for the annual convention. The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street. The… Read More »