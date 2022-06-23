BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital’s Board of Trustees recently appointed new board chair Charlotte Cathell and named Doug Cook as vice chair, Aaron Finney as treasurer and Will Esham as secretary. Additionally, Steve Green, Kevin Myers and Steven Sweigert are new general board members.

Cathell served as the Register of Wills for Worcester County from 1998 to 2018. A lifelong resident of Worcester County, Cathell is married to Judge Dale R. Cathell (retired). She is a member of the AGH Foundation and the Corporate Board. Cathell was a founder and president of Worcester County G.O.L.D. (Giving Other Lives Dignity), a former long-time member and president of the Worcester County Commission for Women and is on the board of directors of Taylor Bank. Cathell has resided in Ocean Pines for more than 40 years and is the first countywide-elected official from Ocean Pines.

“It is my honor to accept the position of chair of the AGH Board of Trustees,” said Cathell. “While the issues facing our entire hospital system have been great over the past few years, our sense of unity and resolve have never been stronger. Along with our CEO, Don Owrey, and our entire hospital system family, I am excited for what we will accomplish in the years to come as we strive to be proactive and make quality care more accessible to each and every one of our service area residents.”

Shockley, the outgoing board chair, is owner of Shenanigan’s Irish Pub in Ocean City. Shockley was the 2012

recipient of the Paul Hazard Award, named after one of the original Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association (OCHMRA) members. He is a founding member of the Boardwalk Development Association, helping to implement $5 million in boardwalk improvements, and serves on the Maryland Tourism Development Board. Shockley held other roles on the hospital board prior to beginning his term as chair three years ago.

Cook has been named vice chairman of the board. He is the chief lending officer and executive vice president at Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company. Over the years, Cook has been involved in Atlantic General Hospital by serving on the Finance Committee and also on the board for Atlantic ImmediCare. Cook also serves as a trustee member for the Life Crisis Center. Cook holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Salisbury University and a Bachelor of Science in finance from Regis University. He served in the United States Army as well.

Esham has been named secretary of the board. Esham is an attorney with Ayres, Jenkins, Gordy & Almand, P.A. He graduated from Washington & Lee University in 1987. He was admitted to the bar in 1991 after obtaining his law degree from University of Baltimore. He is a member of the Worcester County Bar Association and Maryland State Bar Association. In addition to serving on the board Atlantic General, Esham is a member of the Board of Trustees of Worcester Preparatory School, the Board of Directors of Ocean City Golf Club, attorney for the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission and past president of St. Martin’s Church Foundation.

Finney has been named treasurer of the board. He was appointed to the board in 2020 and serves on the Finance Committee and the Information Technology Steering Committee. He is president and CEO of TRGroup, Inc., a United States SBA certified information technology and security consulting firm. He also serves on the Wor-Wic Community College Computer Studies Program Advisory Committee and the Parkside Career and Technical Education Program Advisory Committee as well as other technical steering committees. Finney began supporting the hospital as an AGH Foundation member, before serving on the foundation board for six years.

Chair of the AGH Foundation, Green has been appointed as a voting member of the AGH Board of Trustees. He has served on the board as a non-voting member for the last year in his role as foundation chair. He joined the AGH foundation in 2012, becoming a board member in 2014. He served as chair of the Membership Committee for seven years and foundation vice chair for two years before becoming chair in June 2021. Green, who graduated with degrees in communications and political science from Loyola University Maryland, has been the publisher and editor of The Dispatch newspaper for 25 years.

Myers has been appointed to the AGH Board of Trustees. A resident of the West Ocean City/Berlin area, Myers is the internal certified public accountant and tax advisor for The Oxford Companies. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting. He completed his master’s degree in taxation from Georgetown University. Myers began supporting Atlantic General when he joined the AGH Foundation in 2020 and currently serves on the Foundation Board.

Sweigert has been appointed to the board. A financial advisor and partner with Mitchell and Hastings Financial Services, Sweigert has over a decade of experience in assisting clients find financial prosperity. Sweigert graduated from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor of Science in economics and has earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation. Sweigert has been involved with the hospital for many years. He also serves on the AGH Foundation Board and plays a very active role, continuing to co-chair the annual Robert E. Warfield Memorial Fall Golf Classic.