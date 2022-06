The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City recently presented eight graduating seniors from Stephen Decatur High School with scholarships. Pictured, from left, are Mary Fogle, $500, Salisbury University; Meredith Eitel, $1,000, St. Leo University; Megan Wheeler, $1,000, University of Lynchburg; Hannah Short, $500, University of Maryland; Kendahl Parsons, $1,000, Salisbury University; Skylar Griffin, $1,000, University of New Haven; Sommer Smith, $1,000, Salisbury University; and Emma Sperry, $2,000, – North Carolina State University. Sperry scored the highest and was awarded the special Ralph Chinn Memorial Scholarship.

Other Decatur students, not pictured, receiving scholarships were Sage Figgs, $1,000, Flagler University; Kierstyn Dietrich, $1,000, Salisbury University; and Zachary Powers, $500, Pace University. Pocomoke High School recipients were Sa’Ryha Spence, $1,000, Salisbury University; Katelyn Kline, $1,000, Sweet Briar College; Meredith Taylor, $1,000, Salisbury University; Madison Knight, $500, Hood College; and Morgan Toth, $500, McDaniel College. Snow Hill High School graduate Lauren Moses received a $2,000 scholarship.