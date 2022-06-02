OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City is hosting “Arts Day at the Winery” at Windmill Creek Vineyard & Winery in Berlin on Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is invited.

The event features an outdoor Artisan Marketplace with more than 60 artists working in unique art forms and a live all-day battle of seven beach bands.

Arts Day is an outreach event of the Art League, which has as part of its mission to bring the arts to the community. The event is also a benefit for the nonprofit organization. For a small donation, attendees can purchase a kids-zone wristband good for bouncy houses, face painting and other activities; or enter a corn hole tournament; or much more.

“Bring your friends and a chair, and drink in the ambience of the vineyard and art from more than 60 fabulous artists, local and from around the region,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League said. “The Battle of the Beach Bands is new this year, with a big prize for the winner of the battle. If you’re not familiar with the Art League, this is a chance to meet us and see what we do around Worcester County.”

Seven bands will battle in the live music competition, with the winner taking home a $1,000 prize. The schedule of performances is as follows:

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Marissa and the Lady Parts

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Sabrosa Sub Rosa

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.: Hit & Run

1:15 p.m. -1:45 p.m.: esCape hatCh

2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: Parker’s Garden

2:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: The Grasso Brothers

3:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.: The MBD Band

Windmill Creek Vineyard & Winery is located at 11206 Worcester Hwy. in Berlin. The rain date for the event is June 19.

Arts Day at the Winery is sponsored in part by Beach Music, Fish Tales, the Joan Jenkins Foundation, Positive Energy, Radio OC, and T.E.A.M. Productions.