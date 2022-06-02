Worcester Prep Students Placed in “If I Were Mayor” Essay Contest

Students DWorcester Preparatory School fourth grade students placed as semi-finalists and a state finalist in the “If I were Mayor” essay contest sponsored by The Maryland Municipal League. Lea Jaoude, center, was named the District 1 finalist in the statewide (11 total districts) essay contest. She was honored with the other 10 finalists at the Maryland State House. Anna French, left, and Estelle Damouni also placed as semi-finalists (one of three in the district). All three students are part of Erin Shimko’s class.