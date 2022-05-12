A total of 18 Stephen Decatur student-athletes last week signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at various colleges and universities around the country next year. Pictured above, the Seahawks athletes show their new school colors following the signing ceremonies. Submitted photo

BERLIN – A bumper crop of Stephen Decatur High student-athletes last week signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level next year. A total of 24 Decatur student-athletes signed letters of intent to continue their careers at various universities and colleges all over the country from practically every sport at the Berlin school. From the Decatur football team, standout quarterback Ashten Snelsire is headed to the University of Richmond. Austin Airey is headed to the Fork Un-ion Military Academy, while R.J. Brittingham is headed to Post University, Zi’mere Handy is headed to Frostburg State University, and Kresen Muir is headed to Southern Utah University. Three Seahawk football players, including Duncan Ely, Khi Reid, and Luke Scott will continue their careers at Salisbury University. From the boys’ soccer team, James Barrett is headed to Radford University. From the girls’ varsity basketball team, Nadia Bullock is headed to Salisbury University. From the boys’ varsity lacrosse team, Joe Buxbaum is headed to Florida Southern College, Collin Fohner is headed to Harford Community College and Shaki Bowen is headed to Harford Community College. From the girls’ varsity lacrosse team, Megan Wheeler is headed to Lynchburg, and Malery Andrews is headed to Washington College. From the varsity wrestling team, Noah Reho is headed to Bloomsburg University. Noah Fisher from the boys’ tennis team is headed to Frostburg State University. Swimmer Sierra Wakefield is headed to Salisbury University, while cross-country standout Tristan Dutton is bound for Salisbury University as well. From the girls’ softball team, Alex Eisemann is heading to West Liberty University, Skylar Griffin is headed to the University of New Haven, and Chloe Candelero is headed to McDaniel College. From the varsity baseball team, Shawn Rosemond is headed to Salisbury University, while Logan Tapman is headed to the University of Lynchburg.