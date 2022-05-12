The family of Tommy Baker would like to announce a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 14 at noon at Berlin First Baptist Church, 613 William St. Berlin, Md. 21811. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 a.m. Submitted Photos

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

Robert William Selle

BERLIN — Robert William Selle, age 55, died on May 4, 2022 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Robert W. Selle and Juanita Jett of Ocean City. He is survived by his children Jesse and Cheyanne Burroughs, step-brothers, Jeffrey and Scott Jett, and step-sisters, Victoria Jett Petrucci and Jessica Jett. He was preceded in death by a step-brother, Scott Jett.

Mr. Selle had worked for many years as a roofer, and more recently, as an antique dealer. Living at the beach, he enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions where he spent time “wheeling and dealing” with his many dealer friends. He also had a strong passion for dirt track racing. He traveled to many states to watch the races.

A gathering of friends and family was held May 11 at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A donation in his memory may be made to Johns Hopkins Hospital, 1800 Orleans St. Baltimore, Md. 21287. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and compassionate staff there, who took such great of Robert during his lengthy stay. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

X

George Bernard Menikheim, III

OCEAN CITY — On May 2, 2022, George Bernard Menikheim, III passed away peacefully at the age of 75.

George was born in Baltimore and was a native to Maryland his entire life. His gregarious personality, loyalty and commitment positioned him for a 35-plus year

career at State Farm Insurance, which he loved and took great pride in. An avid sports fan, George’s real passion was playing the ponies, often traveling to Las Vegas for a tournament. He adored his family, enjoying trips to Ocean City, Ravens and O’s games with his three sons. After retiring in Ocean City, he enjoyed old movies, listening to the local bands with his many friends, horse racing and spending lots of time being “Poppy” with his grandchildren.

George is survived by his wife, Peggy, his former wife Anita, his children Mark, Mike and Nick, and his grandchildren Bradley, Chase, Mia, and Alexander. He will be greatly missed by all.

X

James Arthur McAleer

BERLIN — James Arthur McAleer, 63, of Berlin, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 4.

Born in Washington, D. C. Sept. 18, 1958 to John H and Rose Mary McAleer, he was raised in Wheaton, Md. where he learned to run the streets both literally, figuratively and imaginatively. That passion for travel and adventure stayed with him throughout his years, as he spent many in Texas, Tennessee and Minnesota, before settling down in Berlin.

Jimmy was predeceased by his parents John H and Rose Mary, and sister Bernadette. He leaves behind sons Anthony J. Privette and Codty J. Myers, who he loved very much. He also leaves siblings Kevin, Tommy, Pat, Janet, Andy, Bobby, Michael, Stephen and Katie, along with their spouses and 30 nieces and nephews, who he also loved very much.

Jimmy was very artistic and loved to draw picturesque scenes on homemade cards he sent to his loved ones when off on one of his journeys. He also loved photography, writing poetry, sports and was a life-long Redskins fan.

There will be a private Christian burial at Gate of Heaven. A Memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Joseph House, 401 N. Poplar Hill Ave., Salisbury, Md 2180 http://thejosephhouse.org/the-little-sisters

Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, www.colefuneral.com

X

Emma Jane Welsh

FLORIDA — Emma Jane Welsh (née Erdman), 89, peacefully passed away in the presence of her loving family on April 27, 2022 at home in New Port Richey, FL.

The daughter of the late Robert B. Erdman and Thelma M. Erdman, she was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. She graduated from Girls Latin School in 1949,

followed by an R.N. from Easton Memorial Hospital in 1958. She earned a B.S. in Psychology from Salisbury State College in 1977, and her M.S. from the University of Maryland School of Social Work in 1979.

She married C. Robert Welsh, also of Baltimore, in 1955. In 1962, they moved to Ocean City, MD, where they raised their seven children.

She was a nurse from 1958 until 1977, working in Labor and Delivery and Intensive Care at various hospitals. When Worcester Country School (now Worcester Preparatory School) opened in 1970, she was their first school nurse.

After she obtained her M.S., she worked as a therapist at public and private health departments, and had her own practice. She retired for the first time in 2005. In 2006, after moving to Florida, she took her state boards to practice counseling there, and worked full-time, then part-time, retiring again in 2016.

Her passion was the culinary arts. She and her husband Bob, helped found the Ocean City, MD branch of the International Wine and Food Society in the 1970’s. Her children learned a lot from her about cooking and entertaining, and each of them continued her tradition in their own ways.

Her family was very important to her, so she invested a lot of time staying in touch. She was generous to a fault, always willing to help family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister Roberta V. Erdman in 1998 and her husband C. Robert Welsh in 2022. She is survived by her children Virginia (Michael Marano), Paul, Kathleen (Philip Heldrich), Patricia, Michael, Thomas, and Nancy (Gary Ryan). She has 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gulfside Hospice, the home hospice organization that took such excellent care of her husband and her. The link is http://www.gulfside.org/