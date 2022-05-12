BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team capped off an amazing season with a tight 4-3 win over Queen Anne’s on Tuesday to claim the Bayside Conference championship. The Seahawks went 15-2 in the regular season to claim the Bayside South championship. Last week, they closed out the regular season with an 8-3 win over Mardela on Senior Night, followed by a 14-1 win over Easton on the road in the regular season finale. On Tuesday, Decatur faced Queen Anne’s in the Bayside Conference championship game. The Lions took a 1-0 lead with a run in the third inning, but the Seahawks answered with one of their own in the fourth to tie the game at 1-1. Decatur added another run in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead. Both teams scored two runs in the seventh, but the Seahawks held to win the game, 4-3, and claim the conference championship. Decatur is seeded number-two in their sectional in the state 3A-East bracket and earned a first-round bye. The Seahawks will face the winner of the first-round matchup between third-seeded Arundel and sixth-seeded Bennett in the second round.
About The Author: Shawn Soper
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.