BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team capped off an amazing season with a tight 4-3 win over Queen Anne’s on Tuesday to claim the Bayside Conference championship. The Seahawks went 15-2 in the regular season to claim the Bayside South championship. Last week, they closed out the regular season with an 8-3 win over Mardela on Senior Night, followed by a 14-1 win over Easton on the road in the regular season finale. On Tuesday, Decatur faced Queen Anne’s in the Bayside Conference championship game. The Lions took a 1-0 lead with a run in the third inning, but the Seahawks answered with one of their own in the fourth to tie the game at 1-1. Decatur added another run in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead. Both teams scored two runs in the seventh, but the Seahawks held to win the game, 4-3, and claim the conference championship. Decatur is seeded number-two in their sectional in the state 3A-East bracket and earned a first-round bye. The Seahawks will face the winner of the first-round matchup between third-seeded Arundel and sixth-seeded Bennett in the second round.