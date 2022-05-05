Worcester Boys Improve to 9-2 with Win

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team beat Sussex Academy, 16-10, on Monday to improve to 9-2 on the season.

The Mallards had reeled off seven straight wins before falling to Archmere Academy, 14-3, last Friday on the road. Worcester’s only other loss came at the hands of Bennett back on March 28. Back in action on Monday, the Mallards took down Sussex Academy, 16-10. Worcester will face Sussex Tech at home of Friday for Senior Day.

