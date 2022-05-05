Alpha Nu Omicron Chapter Inducts New Members

Students from Worcester County recently inducted into the Alpha Nu Omicron chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Wor-Wic Community College were, from left, Nathaniel Elko of Ocean City, Svetlana Sadakbaeva of Pocomoke City, Morgan Schroeder of Ocean City and Verne' Shaw-Johnson of Newark.