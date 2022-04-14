Worcester Prep’s Dylan Simons, who competes in gymnastics for Twisters in Berlin, last week became a Level 10 Maryland state champion and competed in a regional Junior Olympic event last weekend. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep sophomore Dylan Simons last week became a Level 10 Maryland state champion on rings and high bar in gymnastics and last weekend competed in the region seven championships.

Simons, a sophomore at Worcester Prep, competes for Twisters Gymnastics in Berlin. He has been building strength as a gymnast at Twisters from a young age and works out at the Berlin gym six days a week while maintaining great grades at Worcester where he competes in cross country and tennis.

Last week, Simons became the Level 10 Maryland state champion on rings and high bar and also placed second on floor and third all-around in the highest level of the junior Olympic program overseen by USA Gymnastics. He competed in the regional meet at West Point in New York last weekend.