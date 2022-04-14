Things I Like – April 15, 2022

by

Masters Sunday

Weekends away with friends

A dog asleep with a tennis ball in his/her mouth

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

How exercise heals the soul

Kids with independent minds

Stevenson United Methodist Church’s crab cake dinners

The old bikes with the banana seats

A puppy’s short lived energy streak

When a change is liberating

The movie, “Hoosiers”

Sound of an old church organ

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.