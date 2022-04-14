Ocean City Council Approves Deputy City Manager Position OCEAN CITY – A proposed reorganization to the city’s pecking order, including the creation of a deputy city manager position, was approved this week by resort officials. Just a couple months into City Manager Terry McGean’s tenure, it has become apparent his office needs a lighter workload, including fewer direct reports. As it stands now,… Read More »

Bull Riding Event Seeks Financial Support From Town OCEAN CITY– When professional bull riding comes to Ocean City in June, the promoters could be looking for a little extra funding from the town in exchange for a revenue-sharing program. During Monday's Tourism Commission meeting, members got an update on the Bulls on the Beach event scheduled for June 3-5 on a portion of…

Diakonia Celebrates 50th Anniversary WEST OCEAN CITY – A local nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless individuals and families is celebrating 50 years of service to the community. This year, Diakonia celebrates its 50th year of operation in West Ocean City. Since its inception, the nonprofit has become the only comprehensive service provider for homeless individuals on the lower Eastern…