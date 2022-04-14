Aric Snee has been named this year’s Orem and Harriet Robinson Fellow for Contemporary Art and Community Engagement, which is named after the parents of Laura Jenkins, left. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY —The Art League of Ocean City has announced glass artist Aric Snee will serve as the 2022 Orem and Harriet Robinson Fellow for Contemporary Art and Community Engagement. The fellowship comes with a $1,500 stipend, a solo gallery art show, and opportunities to curate, judge and create additional programming for the Art League.

“We are excited to continue this fellowship for a fourth year, thanks to Laura Jenkins, who endowed this position in memory of her parents, Orem and Harriet Robinson,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said.

Snee, who was born and raised in Bel Air, Md. and is a current resident of Salisbury, Md., is associate professor and head of the glass department at Salisbury University. The artist works with glass in studio, academic, and factory environments, and his work creates a dialogue between fine art and industrial design. After studying glass at SU and the Canberra School of Art in Australia, Snee worked in several private studios in Brooklyn, N.Y. where he began to develop a dialogue between studio glass and his traditional factory training and technique.

Snee has also worked as a master glassworker at Steuben Glass in Corning, N.Y. and as a gaffer at the Corning Museum of Glass. He subsequently received a Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from Alfred University in New York. Since 2014 he has worked as a designer for the Danish glass company Holmegaard.

Plans for Snee’s fellowship year include a bus trip, lectures, an exhibition of his glasswork, and opportunities for community engagement at events such as Art X.

“During my time as the Orem and Harriet Robinson Fellow for Contemporary Art and Community Engagement, I hope to share my passion for glass with the Art League of Ocean City, its members, and the community at large,” Snee said. “We are planning a bus trip to the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Va. to explore their collection of historic and contemporary glass, and to the Perry Glass Studio, a state-of-the-art facility that hosts narrated glassmaking demonstrations and visiting artists from around the world. Prior to the trip, I will present a lecture about my own work and to frame the trip and give some context to the works that we will see in person. I will present a solo exhibition of my work called ‘I Can Here the Ocean’ towards the end of the year.”