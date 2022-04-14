BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track teams turned in solid performances last week in a Bayside South meet at Parkside.

On the boys’ side, in the 100, Zimere Handy was 14th and Ke’nai Floyd was 17th. James Uebel was 15th in the 200. Solomon David was 11th in the 400, while Brandon Fitzgerald was 14th and Alex Ward was 15th. Ethan Justice came in first in the 800, while Joseph Cillipone was sixth, Evan Justice was 13th, and Brandon Karvoski was 17th.

Ethan Justice was second in the 1,600, while Liam Hugues was seventh, Cillipone was eighth, Evan Justice was 18th and Aaron August was 20th. Brian Herbert was eighth in the 3,200, while Jake Gillespie was 10th and Graham Field was 11th. Luke Leffew was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles, while Zarek Coyman was eighth. Patrick Haines finished 11th in the 300-meter hurdles, while Leffew was 12th and Coyman was 14th.

In the field events, Handy was fifth in the high jump, while Fitzgerald finished ninth. Ziquase Duffy was 11th in the long jump, while Uebel was 12th, Jaden Holland was 15th and Floyd was 16th. Curtez Schoolfield finished eighth in the triple jump. Bryce Solomon was 14th in the discus. Rynell Brittingham finished ninth in the shot put, while Xavier Arnold was 11th.

On the girls’ side, Miah Schwind was 13th in the 100, while Summer Banks finished 19th. Banks was 10th in the 200, and Tiara McDonald finished 12th and Allison Swift finished 18th. McDonald was second in the 400, while Carolina Novelli was ninth, and Swift was 10th. In the 800, it was Macy Woroniecki finishing third, with Emmalyn Fetters coming in 11th.

Novelli finished fourth in the 1,600, while Amber Marshall was seventh, Clarice Piela was eighth and Alessandra Fernandez was 12th. Marshall was second in the 3,200, while Piela finished third, Chloe Resnick was sixth and Daniela Carrasco-Gonzalez was eighth.

In the field events, Julliana Wooden was fifth in the high jump. Schwind was seventh in the long jump. Danera Collick was 12th in the discus, while Adelaide Weber was 14th. Collick was sixth in the shot put, while Tanner Ellis was 11th and Weber was 14th.