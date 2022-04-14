Court Appointed Special Advocates Spoke at The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

by

Community BThe Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City heard from representatives of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) at its meeting March 30. CASA volunteers advocate for abused and neglected children going through the court system. Kiwanis President Tim Lund, center, presented a $500 donation to CASA Volunteer Coordinator Kayla Figueroa, left, and CASA Director Jerrona Smith, right.