“Bingo Luncheon” Raised $1,735

by

Community DOcean City Knights of Columbus Council #9053 and Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary, Inc. held a “Bingo Luncheon” raising $1,735 and donated it to St. Mary Star of the Sea-Holy Savior Catholic Church. Pictured from left to right are Grand Knight SK Thomas Herwig,  Rev. John T. Solomon, parish administrator, and Dee Matthews,  Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary, Inc.