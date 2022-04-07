Noreen Hartley Godwin

SNOW HILL — Noreen Hartley Godwin, 73, died peacefully at her home in Snow Hill on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Noreen was born in Chelsea, Mass. to James P. and Ann Marie Hartley. After the death of her father, her mother relocated Noreen and her sister Patricia

(“Patsy”) and brother James (“Jamie”) to Towson in 1961. Noreen was a precocious student and a Francophile even in her youth. She had a French pen pal, and subscribed to a French newspaper which she read at the breakfast table every week. She graduated from Towson High School in 1966, and studied at Towson State University for several years before marrying Charles T. Godwin III (“Chuck”) in 1971.

Noreen and Chuck and their two young daughters, Sarah and Gilly, moved to Snow Hill in July 1977. It was then that she met her best friends of many years, Ann and Randy Coates, when Randy was their settlement attorney. This was the beginning of two great friendships: with the Coateses and with the town of Snow Hill, which Noreen dearly loved.

Noreen worked at Mercantile/Peninsula Bank for 8 years, in Ocean City and Princess Anne, Maryland. After deciding to leave the “corporate” world, Noreen worked at the Worcester County Library in Snow Hill as an Assistant Librarian for 20 years until her retirement in July 2016. An avid patron of the library since moving to Snow Hill, she loved the job, and it allowed her to connect with multiple generations of Snow Hill readers. She will be remembered as a friendly face who could always suggest a great book.

Noreen had myriad interests, including books, jewelry, antiques, and especially art. She was an avid collector of beautiful things, and many of her treasured possessions had some interesting story about where and how she acquired them. She greatly enjoyed helping her friend Ann Coates choose art for her gallery, Bishop’s Stock and was also a loyal customer. Noreen also loved socializing, and could often be seen at Snow Hill’s First Friday events, laughing and dancing along with her friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sarah Godwin of Frederick and Elizabeth (“Gilly”) Godwin of Ocean City; her sister, Patsy Pollard of Towson; her brother, Jamie Hartley of Little Compton, R.I.; her former husband, Chuck Godwin, of Onancock, Va.; her sister-in-law, Ann Furr of Sparks; her nieces and nephews and their children; and her very special friends, Ann and Randy Coates of Snow Hill. She was preceded in death by her father, James P. Hartley, her mother, Ann Marie Hartley, and her two much beloved dogs, Millie and Doodle.

A celebration of Noreen’s life will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at Bishop’s Stock, 202 W. Green St. in Snow Hill. Donations can be made in memory of Noreen to the following organizations: Kindness Matters Rescue: 295 Powell Circle, Berlin, Md. 21811 www.kindnessmattersrescue.org or Coastal Hospice: P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802 www.coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/

Roland G. Paddy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Local builder Roland G. Paddy passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was 90 years old.

Roland never had a cross word to say about anyone, and never met a stranger. He worked hard for over 70 years, first in Maryland and for the past 48 years in Myrtle Beach.

Roland was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Alice Paddy; one granddaughter, Lauren Erica Oaks; and his four siblings.

He is survived by his spouse of 55 years, M. Elaine Paddy; and his children, Michele Refosco (Tony) of Myrtle Beach, Stacie Cipollaro (Joe Scimeca) of Phoenix, Stephanie Roche of Jupiter Beach, Denise Oaks of Myrtle Beach, and Richard Paddy (Mary) of Little River.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, Carly Cipollaro, Joseph Cipollaro, Casey Roche, Taylor Oaks and Ryan Paddy; and one great-grandson, Aidan Paddy.

At Roland’s request, the family will be having a wake. Planned for June 2022, arrangements will be announced once the details are set.

Roland’s favorite charity was St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity are preferred.

Rita Teresa Achstetter Coffman

BERLIN — Rita Teresa Achstetter Coffman, age 93, died on Sunday March 13 surrounded by family.

She is predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Harry Charles Coffman. Born and raised in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Washington, DC

she was the daughter of the late Charles George Achstetter and Catherine Berner Achstetter. She was the youngest of twelve children and is the last of this grand legacy to enter God’s Kingdom.

Rita was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy High School and Georgetown University School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for many years providing care to those in need. In her later years of service, she worked at Randolph Hills Nursing Home in Rockville and then volunteered at Atlantic General Hospital near Ocean Pines, where she and her beloved husband Harry retired. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who took enormous pride in her family. For those who knew Rita and Harry well, they are aware of their lifetime stewardship as volunteers in the church and extended community.

She is survived by her five children, son Charles and Colleen Coffman of Rockville, Md., daughter Catherine Coffman and Theresa Moody of Ocean Pines, son John and Sheila Coffman of Annapolis, Md., daughter Theresa and Robert Edwards of Arlington, Va. and son Thomas and Linda Coffman of Lincroft, N.J.; 10 grandchildren, Charles (Holly), Joseph (Mary-Kate), Christine (Robert), Elizabeth, Catherine, James, Caroline (Mac), Thomas, Nicholas, and Michael; seven great-grandchildren, Elisabeth, Christopher, Allison, Mia, Ava, Jude, and Arwynn; and many loving nieces and nephews. Services were held.

Robert Welsh

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — C. Robert Welsh, 89, peacefully passed away in the presence of his loving family on March 22, 2022 at home in New Port Richey, Fla.

The son of the late Charles P. Welsh and Anne O’Donnell Welsh, he was born in Cumberland, Md. The family moved to Baltimore in 1940.

He attended grade school at Blessed Sacrament School, followed by high school at Baltimore City College (Class of 1950), and the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy (Class of 1955). He was on the varsity swim team in high school and in college.

After graduating from pharmacy school, he went to work for Sun Ray Drug Company. Later he bought into a partnership at Kriger’s Pharmacy in Baltimore. In 1963, he opened his own pharmacy, Welsh Drugs, in Ocean City. Following the closure of Welsh Drugs in 1995, he worked as a pharmacist for Rite-Aid Corporation until his retirement in 2005.

Bob “Doc” Welsh was a pillar of the community in Ocean City, MD for over 30 years. Among other ventures, the drug store sponsored a surf team during the summer of 1965 and helped out with the business end of the OC Marlins in the late 1980’s.

He and his wife Jane helped found the Ocean City branch of the International Food and Wine Society in the 1970’s.

He was a founding member of the Board of Trustees of Worcester Country School, currently Worcester Preparatory School, in Berlin, beginning in 1969. Starting in 1958, he was part of the Knights of Columbus, attaining his 4th Degree in 2001.

A long-time lover of opera, he helped to facilitate simulcasts of performances from New York’s Metropolitan Opera Company to Ocean City. Mr. Welsh was noted for his sense of humor, always with a joke or a truly awful word pun that left his listeners groaning.

He is survived by his wife Jane, (née Erdman), children Virginia (Michael Marano), Paul, Kathleen (Philip Heldrich), Patricia, Michael, Thomas, and Nancy (Gary Ryan). He has 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Deborah Lynn Archer

BERLIN — Deborah Lynn Archer, age 65, of Berlin, passed away peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022 at home in Berlin.

Deborah was born in Baltimore and was the daughter of the late Donald Dwight and Evelyn M. (Cooley) Archer. She was a mother, grandmother, and a homemaker. She also served in the US Army. She loved yard sales, traveling, waitressing and dancing.

She is survived by two daughters, Jamie Archer of Jacksonville, NC, and Michelle Van Hatten and husband Bob of Fairbanks, Alaska; two sons, Tristan Archer of Ocean Pines and Michael Thies; one sister, Brenda Archer-Nichols and husband William; two half sisters, Stacey Archer-Strickland and Kellie Archer; and two half brothers, Robert Archer and Donald Archer all of San Diego, CA. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Landyn Archer, Dalton Archer, Kassandra Slatten and Kyle Van Hatten and niece Erin Geppi.

A private service will be held at Eastern Shore Veteran Cemetery at a later date.